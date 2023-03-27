Ghana: Turmoil in NDC Over Ministerial Approval!! ... As Former President Mahama, Party, Minority Leader Label Voting As Betrayal

There appears to be confusion in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the approval of President Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees by Parliament last Friday.

The party had asked the minority Members of Parliament (MPs) to reject the nominees but the order was defied by some NDC MPs who voted along with the majority side of the House to approve six ministers and deputy ministers.

This development has led to members of the party accusing the parliamentarians who voted for the approval as betraying the party and Ghanaians who felt the need for the government to downsize due to the current economic challenges.

On Saturday, the NDC in a statement signed by FifiFiaveKweteycondemned the MPs and described their conduct as betrayal of the will of the party to vote against approval of the ministerial nominees.

It said the NDC as a body corporate, had multiple structures, represented by elected and appointed officers who were expected to act in the supreme interest of Ghanaians, particularly the over six million supporters of the party.

"The party as a corporate entity therefore bears no liability for the deviant action of the few self-seeking Members of Parliament who betrayed the collective cause of the party and the nation," the statement added.

According to the party, the actions of those MPs did not only betray the expressed will of the party, but the desire of the Ghanaian people and constitutes a massive stab in the back of the citizenry.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, former President John Dramani Mahama advised the NDC MPs who betrayed the party to do some serious soul-searching and learn to place the national interest over personal interest."

He noted that Ghanaians were sorely disappointed with how several members of the Minority voted against the principled position adopted by the party due to their parochial and personal interest.

President Mahama again expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo's refusal to seize the opportunity to reduce the size of his government following the resignation of some Ministers.

"Equally disappointing is the President's refusal to seize the opportunity to realign and downsize his bloated government when the NPP flagbearer hopefuls and the Chieftaincy Minister resigned.

Clearly in this time of crisis and excruciating hardships, President Akufo-Addo, his NPP administration and some of our MPs are out of tune with the mood of the Ghanaian people," President Mahama stated.

President Mahama insisted that government could still function effectively with less than 60 ministers, especially in the face of the current economic challenges.

Meanwhile, the Minority Leader, DrCassielAtoForsonsaid he was profoundly disappointed with the outcome of proceedings which culminated in the approval of the ministerial nominees.

He stated that while, it is true that they did not achieve the desire to reduce ministers under this government, "I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank the over 100 NDC MPs who worked tirelessly to represent the will of the majority of the Ghanaian people.

These MPs have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the betterment of our society. Their tireless efforts to push for a reduction in the number of ministers are a testament of their dedication to our shared cause."

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel OkudzetoAblakwashared similar sentiments as those of the NDC and President Mahama.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MrAblakwa posted on his Facebook page on Saturday that, "There is no knife that cuts so sharply and with such poisoned blade as treachery."

Professor Ransford Yaw Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, urged the minority MPs who voted to approve the six ministers to cut out bitterness and offer genuine support to the current minority leadership to succeed.

"To those on the minority side of the minority group and whoever their leader is, please take note that it would actually be politically smart for you to cut out bitterness and offer genuine support for the current minority leadership to succeed.

For you will need the support of the current minority leadership for your bigger and brighter political future. Think about it," he added.

Meanwhile, there has been uproar in the largest opposition party with members describing the conduct as a stab in the back. But many others who also backed the MPs said they voted with their conscience