Ghana: Govt Makes Additional Payment for Outstanding Coupons

27 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Finance Ministry has announced that the government has made an additional payment for outstanding coupons on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The Ministry in a release dated March 24 noted that "the payments cover coupons on both the 2-year note that matured on February 20, 2023, and the 20-year note due on February 20, 2023."

"Following the Press Release issued by the Ministry of Finance dated Tuesday March 14, 2023, government is pleased to announce that additional coupon payments have been made on Thursday March 23, 2023," parts of the release indicated.

"The Ministry of Finance once again takes this opportunity to thank all stakeholders for their patience and co-operation, as government continues to work towards the restoration of macro-economic stability," the statement added.

 

