Ghana: 7 Perish in Ghastly Road Crash ...6 Others Injured On Akuse-Kpong Highway

At least seven passengers lost their lives on the Akuse and Kpong highway in the Lower ManyaKrobo Municipality after a mini bus they were travelling on was involved in an accidenton Saturday.

Another six other passengers, two males and four females are on admission at the Akuse Government Hospital with two in critical condition.

According to Police sources at Akuse, the accident, which occurred just before 6:00 am in front of the King David College, involved a Hyundai Mini Bus with registration number GB 4644 -20 which was heading towards Tema from Juapong in the Volta Region and an articulator truck with registration number GT 6473-21 from Tema heading towards Akosombo.

The source said that the Hyundai minivan attempted overtaking a sprinter bus in front of it.

The attempted overtaking was said to have happened at a section of the road where a faulty sky bus with registration number GW 6464-22 had been abandoned for the past two weeks.

The Hyundai driver which found itself in the lane of the articulator during the failed overtaking attempted veering back to its lane after sensing danger.

Unfortunately, it was too late with the nearness of the articulator truck leaving it very little time to save the situation as it rammed into the Hyundai.

The impact of the crash resulted in the Hyundai somersaulting several times with the head of the driver's mate said to have been crushed in the process and a female passenger completely decapitated.

Both the injured and dead were rushed to the Akuse government hospital by emergency team consisting of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service, Ambulance Service and the Akuse Police where medical officers at the hospital confirmed the deaths.

Six passengers out of the eight persons aboard the vehicle died on the spot while one more died from the injuries at the Akuse Government Hospital.

The situation resulted in a gridlock for several hours until the police managed to control the traffic congestion on that stretch.

According to police source, its outfit has begun investigations into the cause of the accident.