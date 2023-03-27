Kenya: Hight Court to Rule On Legality of Azimio Demonstrations Tomorrow

Nairobi — The High Court will on Tuesday make ruling on whether the demonstrations by the Azimio La Umoja coalition party are legal.

This follows a petition by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) youth leaders who filed a petition seeking an injunction to stop the protests in Nairobi and elsewhere in the country.

The party through it youth leader Samuel Masaka and a Nairobi professional business leader Nimrod Stanley stated that the ongoing demonstrations has caused destruction to property with the government loosing huge revenue.

In their petition, they are asking the court to issue a permanent injunction to stop any further demonstrations and further asked Inspector General of police Japhet Koome to take charge.

They argued that Azimio should not take advantage of section 37 of the constitution on freedom of expression and picketing.