Kenya: Police in Kisumu Take Cover as Azimio Demonstrators Hurl Stones

27 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Police were forced to take cover as they came under a hail of stones at the Kisumu bus terminus.

The officers later converged and retailated with teargas and gun shots in the air to disperse the rowdy protestors.

It was running battles along Jomo Kenyatta highway as police lobbed teargas and the demonstrators retaliated by hurling stones.

The protestors had defied Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o's call to march towards Nyamsaria in the outskirts of Kisumu city along Kisumu Nairobi highway.

Nyong'o urged the demonstrators to ensure they march peacefully and not to destroy property.

The demonstrators who defied his call accused him of betraying Raila Odinga

