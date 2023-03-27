Kenya: Raila Leads Azimio Demonstrations in Kawangware, Kibra

Kevin Gitau/Capital FM
(file photo).
27 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga Monday led demonstrations in Kawangware and Kibra to push President William Ruto's administration to address the high cost of living and electoral reforms.

The Azimio La Umoja Leader was accompanied by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua among other opposition lawmakers.

Odinga's entourage did not have a smooth ride as the police officers lobbed teargas canisters at the milling crowd who were carrying placards and twigs with others dancing to the tunes played during the protest.

The opposition leaders addressed the crowd during several stops as they made their way through the informal settlement before heading to Naivasha Road.

Odinga vowed to continue pushing for the reduction of the high cost of living.

"We are not going to relent until the cost of living is brought down and the server is opened," Odinga said.

At Naivasha Road, they joined Ngong Road where police had totally cordoned off the road which connects to the Nairobi Central District.

They were forced to detour and join the Jamhuri Road passed by the Nairobi International Trade Fair before converging at Kibera Slums.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.