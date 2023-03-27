Kenya: Raila Leads Azimio Demonstrations in Kawangware, Kibra

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga Monday led demonstrations in Kawangware and Kibra to push President William Ruto's administration to address the high cost of living and electoral reforms.

The Azimio La Umoja Leader was accompanied by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua among other opposition lawmakers.

Odinga's entourage did not have a smooth ride as the police officers lobbed teargas canisters at the milling crowd who were carrying placards and twigs with others dancing to the tunes played during the protest.

The opposition leaders addressed the crowd during several stops as they made their way through the informal settlement before heading to Naivasha Road.

Odinga vowed to continue pushing for the reduction of the high cost of living.

"We are not going to relent until the cost of living is brought down and the server is opened," Odinga said.

At Naivasha Road, they joined Ngong Road where police had totally cordoned off the road which connects to the Nairobi Central District.

They were forced to detour and join the Jamhuri Road passed by the Nairobi International Trade Fair before converging at Kibera Slums.