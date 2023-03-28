Nigeria/Guinea Bissau: Guinea Bissau 0-1 Nigeria - Sweet Revenge As Simon's Penalty Sends Nigeria Top of Group A

The Super Eagles are back on top of Group A courtesy of a 1-0 win over Guinea Bissau

A goal from the penalty spot by Moses Simon in the 30th minute gave the Super Eagles a 1-0 win over Guinea Bissau in the return leg of a 2024 Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier on Monday.

After the shock loss to the Djurtus last Friday in Abuja, Jose Peseiro needed a win and it showed in his jubilation at the final whistle at Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro in Bissau.

The Portuguese, who has been criticised for last Friday's loss, made five changes in the Super Eagles team for the second leg against Guinea Bissau on Monday as he sought to avenge the shock 1-0 loss.

There was a complete reshuffle in central defence as Kenneth Omeruo paired Friday substitute Semi Ajayi. Also in were Frank Onyeka, Moses Simon, and Terem Moffi.

Super Eagles took the kick-off and immediately went in search of an early goal. Two corner kicks followed a long throw-in. The pressure led to stand-in captain Kenneth Omeruo forcing Guinea Bissau goalkeeper Jonas Mendes into a scrambling save.

But it was the home team that fashioned the first clear-cut scoring chance in the sixth minute when Frank Onyeka lost the ball but Alfa Semedo ballooned the opportunity over.

Moffi had a shot blocked for a corner in the seventh minute and in the 21st minute, after getting free of his marker in the box made a horrible connection with an attempted cross.

Osayi-Samuel, who continued at right back, powered into the Guinea Bissau box in the 30th minute and Fali Cande brought him down. Moroccan referee Samir Guezzaz immediately pointed to the spot. Simon took the responsibility and sent Mendes the wrong way to give Nigeria the lead.

The home side fashioned a scoring in the 42nd minute after Zaidu Sanusi went AWOL from his defensive position but they blew the chance as Francis Uzoho remained untested throughout the first half.

The second half was more of the same. Osimhen almost doubled Nigeria's advantage in the 58th minute but his effort came off the post. Peseiro sent on Joe Aribo for Moffi on the hour to shore up the midfield and leave Osimhen as the lone striker.

Uzoho nearly engineered an equaliser for Guinea Bissau when he was caught dawdling on the ball. From the resultant throw, Dalcio almost found the net but the Eagles scrambled a clearance. Again in the 66th minute, Sanusi conceded space and allowed a player to get past him but Simon came to the rescue and conceded a corner.

Aribo's goal-bound shot was expertly parried over in the 70th minute as the Eagles laboured for a second insurance goal.

Four minutes were added on but the Eagles held on to go back to the top of Group A with nine points. Their next match is away to Sierra Leone in June.