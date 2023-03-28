Nigeria: Plateau Govt Mops Up Eggs to Support Farmers

Mr Lalong said that the measure was designed to alleviate the plight of farmers caused by the recent egg glut in the state.

The Plateau State Government has purchased a large number of eggs from the state chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) in an offtake agreement.

Governor Simon Lalong said this on Monday in Jos during the distribution of the mopped-up eggs.

Mr Lalong said that the measure was designed to alleviate the plight of farmers caused by the recent egg glut in the state.

He said that the mop-up was the state's first intervention in addressing the challenges facing poultry farmers in the state.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Danladi Autu, said that the state government would sustain the intervention by making them suppliers of eggs for the school feeding programme.

He said that poultry farmers had contributed to the internally generated revenue of the state, in addition to creating employment for the youths.

According to him, the government will do anything possible to secure the poultry business in the state.

Also, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Hosea Finangwai, said that the state's schools, hospitals, correctional centres and orphanages would be the first beneficiaries of the mop-up.

PAN Chairman in the state, Johnson Bagudu, commended the government for the gesture.

Mr Bagudu said that the measure would also help to bring back many farmers who had left the business.

He appealed to the incoming government to sustain the gesture.

One of the beneficiaries and Chairperson of the Association of Orphanages and Home Operators in Nigeria in Plateau, Kyenpiya Nyabam, commended the government for the gesture.

Ms Nyabam also said that 2,000 orphans in the state would benefit from the eggs.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that PAN distributed eggs to some schools in the state.