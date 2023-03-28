Nigeria Clinches Six-Wicket Victory Over Sierra Leone As Women's T20i Tournament Begins

28 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The Nigerian team depended on the partnership of Peity Lucky and Agatha Uadiale to secure their six-wicket win

Nigeria began the competition with a six-wicket triumph against Sierra Leone in the third NCF Women's T20i Invitational at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval in Lagos while reigning champions Rwanda defeated Ghana by 117 runs.

Nigeria won the toss and opted to field, which sent the Sierra Leonean team to bat first, where they managed 69/5 in 19 overs.

Although the target seemed achievable for Nigeria, they faced early pressure during the power play, losing four wickets.

The Nigerian team depended on the partnership of Peity Lucky and Agatha Uadiale to secure their six-wicket win, scoring 67 runs for four wickets in 14.1 overs.

Blessing Etim, the Nigerian team's captain, praised her teammates for their performance while promising improvements in upcoming matches.

"Sierra Leone is always a tough side, but I know that my team is very capable of facing any opposition here.

"Although we are not very satisfied with our efforts today, we will go back and work on our lapses and come stronger in our next game against Cameroon," Etim said.

Sierra Leone's captain, Fatumata Parkinson, expressed dissatisfaction with the team's run total but believes her team will improve as the tournament continues.

Piety Lucky of Nigeria was named Player of the Match after scoring 22 runs off 24 balls without being dismissed.

Nigeria's coach, Leke Oyede, expressed confidence in the team's ability to improve as the competition progresses, stating, "Yes, there were hitches here and there in the opening match, but the girls delivered. I believe that the players will get better as the game progresses."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.