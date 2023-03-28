Liberia: Indian Scholar Pays a Courtesy Call On UL President, ULFA and ULSA Leaderships

The President of the University of Liberia (UL), Prof. Dr. Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson and a visiting International Multidisciplinary Scholar and Manager of International Relation of Sharda University (SU) in New Delhi, India, Prof. Sachin Saini on Friday, 24 March 2023 expressed their firm high hopes for the upward trajectory of UL-SU across a broad range of cooperation in several academic and developmental areas. The two universities on October 6, 2022, signed a major Memorandum of Understanding which stand to benefits a cross sectors of both institutions.

Mr. Saini, a guest of the University of Liberia, on Friday paid a courtesy visit at the host institution's Capitol Hill campus to hold talks with Dr. Nelson. He was accompanied on the visit by two distinguished Liberian authors, the Dean of the Prof. Amos C. Sawyer College of Social Sciences and Humanities, Prof. Dr. Josephus M. Gray and the Chairperson of the Department of Political Sciences, Assistant Prof. Richmond S. Anderson.

During the visit, the two distinguished academics, Dr. Nelson and Prof. Saini discussed a wide range of salient issues and exchanged views especially about the upward trajectory of both institutions for the benefits of the faculty, staffs, students and the largest society.

According to the Indian scholar, the purpose of the courtesy call was to convey special greetings from Dr. Ashok Daryani, President of Sharda University to his Liberian counterpart, Dr. Nelson. He further disclosed that the visit was also intended to convey greetings from the Deans, faculty, staff and students of Sharda University, and to acquaint the UL President of the desire for a greater partnership and collaboration in several areas including a joint projects and new academic programs with emphasis on quality research, academic excellence, faculty and staff career development programs.

Other areas include capacity building, faculty and students exchange and faculty sabbaticals, exchange of Ph.D. scholars, provision of scholarships for postgraduate and undergraduate students, dual degree program, credit transfer programs, short- and long-term customized courses, joint collaborative research projects and publication of a joint peer-viewed research journal for the benefit of the faculty of the two institutions.

He used the visit to praise Dr. Nelson for the numerous tangible and gisible successes under his leadership and disclosed that university under the able leadership of Dr. Nelson has arose above redemption by placing itself on a new academic trajectory to establish unique collaboration and partnership with other sisterly global recognized institutions of higher learning and universities including Sharda University on across the globe.

On behalf of the authorities of Sharda Group of Companies and Sharda University, Mr Saini extends a Special Invitation to Dr. Nelson to lead a high-powered UL delegation to Sharda University in New Delhi for official discussions with his Indian counterparts and Indian academics, business tycoons and officials for the benefits of UL and the largest society.

According to Prof. Saini, these new MoUs are imbued with the widely acclaimed quality of education, coupled with the academically tasteful knowledge, adding that all these historic academic deals are geared towards quality education, faculty, staff and students overseas career development and exchanges to enhance the status of the university.

Meanwhile, Prof. Saini also on Friday paid a courtesy csll on the Presidents of University of Liberia Faculty Association (ULFA), Dr. Edna Johnny and Mr. Lawrence Seitua, President of University of Liberia Staff Association.

Prof. Saini used the visits to inform ULFA and ULSA leaderships that Sharda University's academic programs have helped to enrich knowledge and helped students to be competitive in global job market including placing the its graduates also in a strong position to be of service to the intellectual communities, especially the global society. He challenged ULFA and ULSA to take advantage of Sharda University's academic program for faculty and staff career development. He also extended an invitation to both presidents to visit Sharda University and India.

On Monday, he is paying a courtesy visit at the UL Campus in Fendall to hold discussion with the Vice President for Academic Affairs, Prof. Dr. Moses M. Zinnah and the Vice President for International Development and Investment, Prof. Weade Boley. While on Tuesday, Prof. Saini will pay a visit at the College of Health Science and Graduate School to hold talks with the two Vice Presidents, Dr. Bernice Dahn and Prof. Dr. Jonathan C. Taylor.

On Wednesday, Prof. Saini will pay a courtesy visits at several Colleges in Fendall and Capitol Hill campuses to acquaint the Deans with a wide range of salient issues and programs which stand to benefits a cross sectors of UL especially the faculty, staffs and students.

Sharda University (SU) is a multi-disciplinary university recognized by the Government of India and approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India. Sharda University offers internationally recognized Degrees and has memberships of Association of India Universities (AIU) and the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), to provide the best of research-based education to its students.