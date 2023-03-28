Liberia: First Lady Welcomes Liberia's First Mayonnaise Factory

First Lady, Clar Marie Weah has praised Blue Lake Manufacturing Incorporated for the establishment of Liberia's first Mayonnaise Factory, describing the endeavor as a major boost to the Liberian Economy.

Mrs. Weah mentioned that the new Factory will provide jobs to many Liberians.

The First Lady was speaking Friday, March 24, 2023, at Ceremonies marking the grand opening of the Blue Lake Mayonnaise Factory on Bushrod Island in Monrovia.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Acting Chair of the Cabinet, and Minister of State, George Wesseh Blamoh, thanked the Blue Lake Manufacturing Incorporated for the confidence placed in the Liberian Economy, under the Leadership of President George Manneh Weah.

Minister Blamoh called on other well-meaning businesses to follow suit in building more industries across Liberia, stressing that the economy has great potential.

Minister Blamoh said it was time for Liberia to move from the old ways of goods importation to the building of more industries.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Blue Lake Manufacturing Incorporated, Houssein Cheaitou said he was inspired to make a difference in the business sector by producing quality mayonnaise that suits the tastes of all Liberians.

According to him, the quality of mayonnaise offered on the Liberian Market was either too salty, oily, acidic or sour, prompting consumers, including diabetics to refrain from consuming the product.

Mr. Cheaitou said the new brand of mayonnaise will not only present a better alternative, but also help reduce the importation of such products from abroad, on grounds that reduction in imports would help boost Liberia's gross domestic product, GDP.

The grand opening ceremonies attracted dozens of dignitaries including diplomats, bankers, and executives of the business sector among others.