Liberia: First Lady Welcomes Liberia's First Mayonnaise Factory

28 March 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

First Lady, Clar Marie Weah has praised Blue Lake Manufacturing Incorporated for the establishment of Liberia's first Mayonnaise Factory, describing the endeavor as a major boost to the Liberian Economy.

Mrs. Weah mentioned that the new Factory will provide jobs to many Liberians.

The First Lady was speaking Friday, March 24, 2023, at Ceremonies marking the grand opening of the Blue Lake Mayonnaise Factory on Bushrod Island in Monrovia.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Acting Chair of the Cabinet, and Minister of State, George Wesseh Blamoh, thanked the Blue Lake Manufacturing Incorporated for the confidence placed in the Liberian Economy, under the Leadership of President George Manneh Weah.

Minister Blamoh called on other well-meaning businesses to follow suit in building more industries across Liberia, stressing that the economy has great potential.

Minister Blamoh said it was time for Liberia to move from the old ways of goods importation to the building of more industries.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Blue Lake Manufacturing Incorporated, Houssein Cheaitou said he was inspired to make a difference in the business sector by producing quality mayonnaise that suits the tastes of all Liberians.

According to him, the quality of mayonnaise offered on the Liberian Market was either too salty, oily, acidic or sour, prompting consumers, including diabetics to refrain from consuming the product.

Mr. Cheaitou said the new brand of mayonnaise will not only present a better alternative, but also help reduce the importation of such products from abroad, on grounds that reduction in imports would help boost Liberia's gross domestic product, GDP.

The grand opening ceremonies attracted dozens of dignitaries including diplomats, bankers, and executives of the business sector among others.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.