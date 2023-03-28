Nigeria: Diya Was a Distinguished Patriot Who Showed Deep Commitment to Nigeria - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the late Lt-General Donaldson Oladipo Diya (Rtd) as a patriot who showed deep love and commitment to Nigeria during and after his service to the military and the nation.

In a statement he personally signed to mourn the death of the former Chief of General Staff (CGS) in the Abacha military government, the VP said: "I received with sadness, the news of the passing of (rtd) Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Diya, the former Chief of General Staff and number two official in the administration of the Federal Military Government of the late General Sani Abacha.

"General Diya was not only a distinguished Nigerian patriot, and an illustrious son of Odogbolu in Ogun State, he was also a statesman who showed deep love and commitment to our country even after his illustrious service to the nation.

"General Diya, GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni, was a forthright, brilliant officer and a devoted family man," he added.

The Vice President stated that "his passing is a loss to the people of Ogun State and Nigeria. Our prayer is that God comforts the family, friends , associates and the people of Ogun State. May his memory always be blessed."