Ghana: Leverage Real Estate Industry Opportunities for National Development - Deputy Housing Minister

The Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Abdulai Abanga, has urged the youth to take full advantage of the diverse value chain opportunities in the real estate industry for national development.

He made the call during the maiden African Youth in Real Estate (AYIRE) conference at the University of Ghana Business School last Friday in Accra.

He expressed concern about the overpricing of the housing units by real estate developers yet fail to meet the housing needs of the average Ghanaian.

The Deputy Minister admonished private developers to explore the opportunities in the government's new affordable Housing Programme, where land banks and their requisite on-site infrastructure, designated as Affordable Housing Enclaves, are made available for Housing Development.

According to Mr Abanga, the government seeks to remove the challenge of land acquisition and on-site infrastructure development, thereby attracting private developers and drastically reducing the cost of housing units when constructed with this initiative.