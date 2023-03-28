Nigeria: Oyo Teachers Task Governor Makinde On Second Term

Oyo teachers say Governor Makinde's achievements in the education sector were a major factor that contributed to his success at the poll

The Oyo State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) on Monday in Ibadan called on Governor Seyi Makinde to consolidate his first-term achievements in his second term.

The union gave the advice in a congratulatory message to the governor signed by its chairman, Oladimeji Raji, and Secretary, Salami Olukayode.

It urged Mr Makinde to regard his re-election as a reflection of peoples' opinion, adding that it was equally a result of his numerous enduring people-oriented policies and programmes.

It assured the governor of unflinching loyalty, support and dedication to his well-nurtured principle of governance.

The union prayed that God grants Mr Makinde the Wisdom of Solomon and the strength of David to further lead Oyo State to a safe anchor among the comity of states in Nigeria.

"The leadership of the NUT in Oyo State is overwhelmed by the landslide victory recorded by the governor in the March 18 governorship election.

"We felt pleased to identify with him on the success of this hard-fought and resoundingly won battle.

"We note the numerous enduring people-oriented policies and programmes of the governor, the human nature of his leadership principles and the even distribution of dividends of democracy.

"The even distribution of democracy dividends remained unabated for a record 46 months.

"In particular, the education sector remained a major factor that contributed to his unprecedented success at the poll.

"It is our wish, therefore, to humbly implore Gov Makinde to consolidate on the previously recorded achievements in the upcoming second term," the message read.