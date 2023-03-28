Nigeria: Governor Abiodun Appoints Fagbohun As Ogun Head of Service

28 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has appointed Kolawole Fagbohun as the state's new Head of Service.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday night by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

According to the statement, the appointment takes immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Fagbohun succeeded Nafiu Aigoro, who retired from public service on Friday.

The statement described Mr Fagbohun as a "multidisciplinary specialist with a rich social science background, with core competence in human resources, perception and reputation management".

"Fagbohun was the 2007 Merit Award Winner in the Ogun State Public Service.

"Until his latest appointment as Head of Service, he was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

"He had also worked as Permanent Secretary in the Bureau of Cabinet and Special Services and Bureau of Service Matters, among others," the statement said.

