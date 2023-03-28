Nigeria: ILO to Release New Data On Nigeria's Child, Forced Labour

22 years after the last official national data on child labour in Nigeria, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) is set to release data on its already concluded survey on national child, forced labour in Nigeria for public use.

The survey which has undergone validation by stakeholders in Abuja at a workshop last week, aimed to guide child labour policies by providing information on the nature, characteristics, drivers and consequences of child labour at national and regional levels.

The study took a sample design that involved a total 1,110 Enumeration Areas (EAs) covered across the 36 states and the FCT in line with national frame demarcation for 2006 housing and population census as the study unit.

In it, 15 households were interviewed in each of the selected EAs, which amounted to 450 households covered in each state and 16,650 covered nationally.

ILO country director, Nigeria, Vanessa Phala said eliminating child, forced labour requires concerted efforts which the findings according to her would ignite stakeholders' actions to collaborate towards the elimination.