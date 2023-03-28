Nigeria: Residents Decry Water Scarcity in Niger Community

Residents of Unguwan-Daji area in Minna, Niger State, have called for quick intervention by government and well-meaning individuals to help solve the over a decade-old water scarcity in the area.

A resident, Ibrahim Isah, lamented that, "We are suffering in silence. For the past 10 to 15 years, Unguwan-Daji has been off water supply. Where is life without water?"

Also speaking, Aisha Hajiya Sagi told City & Crime that, "The plight of our people gets worse on a daily basis. Government should come to our aid and fix the water pipes that connect this area. We appeal to the governor-elect, Umar Mohammed Bago, to come to our rescue. We have been neglected. We have been suffering for a long time due to lack of water."

The residents said they bought water on a daily basis from truck pushers who trekked more than two kilometres to buy water and sell to them at the cost of N1,000 per truck of 10 jerry cans.

Mrs Balkisu Abdulazeez told our reporter that, "Sometimes some people cook once a day in their homes. Those with cars and bikes go as far as Maitumbi area, about three kilometres away, or any other place where there are boreholes to get water."