Kenya: MCK Condemns Attacks on Journalists Covering Kenyatta Land Invasion By Armed Goons

Nairobi — The Media Council of Kenya has spoken out against attacks on journalists during the Azimio la Umoja demonstrations on Monday, saying that the acts threaten the freedom of the press.

In a statement, the council's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Omwoyo stated that they will act closely with the law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible will be held responsible and prevent such actions from happening again in the future.

"Reports of journalist being attacked by goons participating in the demos and by law enforcement officers who are supposed to provide security cannot be tolerated," the statement stated

"Police officers attacking journalists undermine press freedom, limits the public's access to information, violates human rights and can cause physical or psychological harm."

Omwoyo added that demonstrators attacking the media demeans the spirit of mass action as it betrays the foundation of democracy on which it is found.

The council added that organizing mass action which starts by attacking the media is defeatist and dangerous to democratic values.

"It is essential that journalists are able to carry out their work without fear of violence or harassment and the law enforcement agencies are held accountable for any actions that violates their rights or impede their ability to report on events, "he said.

Omwoyo assured journalist of their fierce support to the journalist who put themselves at risk to report on events and ensure the public is informed.

He added, "We reiterate our commitment to fiercely defend the freedom of the press."

The condemnation from MCK follows several attacks by who attacked members of the media crew who on Monday covered the invasion of the Kenyatta family land along the Eastern bypass.

The armed goons attacked the journalists who were covering the invasion of the expansive land that saw trees cut and animals stolen.

In pictures circulating on social media platforms, the rowdy youth numbering about 300 cut the trees using power saws and set the property on fire.

It appeared a well-orchestrated raid as the majority of the youth were seen armed with power saws and actively engaged in cutting trees.

Police did not intervene.

The highly charged youth also stole sheep from the farm which hosts Brookside Dairy farm which is owned by the Kenyatta family.

In pictures circulating on social media, the youth are loading the sheep in vehicles awaiting on the busy highway