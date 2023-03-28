Nigeria: Tinubu to Well-Wishers - Pray, Give Thanks to Mark My 71st Birthday

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, urged Nigerians to use the occasion of his 71st birthday for "special prayers and thanksgiving" to be held on Wednesday, March 29, instead of the annual birthday colloquium.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Media Aide, indicated that for the main event in Lagos, special prayers will be offered at the Central Mosque in each of the five divisions in the state including the Central Mosque, Alausa in Ikeja.

Rahman said: "The special prayers will be held in Lagos and other parts of the country.

"During the prayer sessions, special prayers will be offered for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

"Also to receive prayers among others are President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha Buhari, President-elect Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima and Hajia Nana Shettima, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, other state governors as well as members of National and State Houses of Assembly.

"According to an announcement by the organisers of the prayer sessions issued by Imam Akeem Kosoko, the session at Alausa Central Mosque will begin at 10 am on Wednesday and will include delivery of sermons and reading from the Holy Quran.

"This year will be the third in recent times the birthday colloquium will not hold in deference to developments in the country.

"This year, the president-elect said the date, which falls within the holy month of Ramadan, should be dedicated to prayers and seeking God's guidance for him and the country as he prepares to take the reins of leadership.