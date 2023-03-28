Nigeria: Abiodun Appoints Fagbohun As Ogun New Head of Service

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has appointed Mr. Kolawole Peter Fagbohun as the new Head of Service in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi.

According to the statement, the appointment takes immediate effect. Fagbohun succeeds Dr. Nafiu Aigoro, who retired from public service last Friday .

A multidisciplinary specialist with a rich social science background, with core competence in human resources, perception and reputation management, Mr. Fagbohun was the winner of 2007 Merit Award Winner in the Ogun State Public Service.

Until his appointment as Head of Service, he was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He had also worked as Permanent Secretary in the Bureau of Cabinet and Special Services and Bureau of Service Matters, among others.

Born 10th April, 1964, he is a native of Ilobi in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State. Holder of a B.Sc degree in Political Science (2nd Class Upper Division Honours) from the University of Benin in 1988 and M.Sc degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the University of Lagos in 1995, the new HoS has attended several International and Local Management and Leadership Training Programmes, including Performance and Change Management at International Management Training Centre, Worthing, West Sussex, England.