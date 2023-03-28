Liberia: I'm No Longer a CDC... Here's Why?

For the record, I love president Weah(just a fan of the guy); love the CDC(for the common people). I will always respect the office of the president & continue to pray for God's guidance upon the democratically elected president - of the people, by the people & for the people of Liberia.

I believe president Weah is a good man & has Liberia at heart. I love him prior to politics & continue up til now. However, I do not subscribe to the halo effect; hence, I had no expectation of his football brilliance turning into political brilliance. I had no expectation of him becoming Africa's best president. I had no unrealistic expectations. But... I had expectations of him doing a good job.

The roads & infrastructure improvements have been very pleasing. The biggest & most admired is one talked about since the 70s but never happened; it is now happening under president Weah's leadership: the widening of the Roberts International Airport highway. To me, that's very commendable.

The Weah government did not have the zillion of dollars like the previous government. All of the NGOs & UN personnel were everywhere in Liberia during the previous government. That translated to money being spent all parts of Liberia; it was an economic benefit to Liberia. Unfortunately they all pulled out of Liberia prior to the current government. That I clearly understood & ignored the cries "it was better when the oldma was here". I have always stood with the CDC government & have been one of the "6 more years" singers.

Everyone who knows me will attest that nobody can turn me against anyone. I've been constant in my support of president Weah to where some even insinuated that it's based on friendship(have never ever met the man.. no friendship exists) or tribal linkage(makes no sense..I hate tribalism). I've been steadfast in my support for Weah because I just love him.. period!! I love where he comes from to where he is today. He's a prime example that your background doesn't determine your future. Yes, I am a Weah fan.... will always be a Weah fan.........

but..... not for reelection.....

As a pastor one thing is constant in my life is to preach the truth. And based on my observations, Liberia needs a different leadership..

I have given up on my CDC government. I no longer sing the "6 more years" song. I'm disheartened & very sad. Lots of thoughts have gone into this decision. I've Crossed the Rubicon & no longer a CDC.

This driving force for my decision is simple. It's stems from a disgusting practice taking place in Liberia. I refer to it as 'extreme partisan politics lacking mental acuity'.

1. civil servants are being replaced by CDC partisans throughout the government.

2. civil servants salaries are being slashed in order to hire CDC partisans. For example: say a person, based on numbers of years & experience, makes $600 a month. The government would cut the person salary to $200 a month. Then hires 2 CDC partisans paying them $200 each. That's preposterous.

Who would come up with such idea? It lacks mental acuity & void of reasoning. Government has systems, regulations, procedures & policies. They must be followed & respected. Civil servants jobs are protected from politics; they're not political appointees. They have rights & are not required to be ruling party members.

My father, Tim Wulah, Sr., worked at the Liberia's Civil Service Agency most his career & is probably spinning in his grave at the mere thought of this government destroying the system he & many others worked to build. My mind goes to others: Dr John Payne Mitchell, Dr. Lillian Kessely, Dr Alfred Konuwa, Mr James Cooper, Sr. , Mr. Isaac George among others.

The Liberian government heavily invested in building the Civil Service system that created job protections, ensured qualified staffs are hired, employees accountability, etc. In the 70s the Liberian government sent many Civil Service Agency employees to California State University, Sacramento for graduate studies. They stayed two years in the California capital studying & learning much about government. All of them returned to Liberia to build the civil service system; my father was one of those. Now it's being destroyed in the name of partisanship? Such wanton disregard is wrong & must be stopped. Those who practice them should not be in government.

I cannot support a political party bent on nonsensical destruction of the civil service system.

Qualified, highly educated & experienced Liberians are being sidelined because of CDC partisans. And worst of all, the government is actually hiring unfit & unqualified partisans. This is the same government that disbanded CDC USA that consisted of some of the best brains CDC had to offer. I CANNOT continue to support this government!

I don't intend to bad mouth president Weah. I have no intentions of ever spewing vituperations or invectives at him. I have very high regards for the office of the president.

I'm removing myself from all political affiliations.

My prayer is that God gives Liberia the right person... be it Allen Brown, Tiawon Gongloe, Alexander Cummings, Joseph Boakai or whoever.

I'll continue to offer prayers & avail myself to all the candidates.

God bless us all

Rev Tim Wulah, Jr.

Lead Pastor

Friends In Covenant Church of the Nazarene

Sacramento, CA