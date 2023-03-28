Liberia: MICAT Reporters Network Newly Inducted Chairman Urged PUL's Members to Unite Ahead of Liberia's October Elections

Monrovia — Morris Wleh Tee, the newly inducted Chairman of the MICAT Reporters Network is calling for a roundtable meeting between team Julius Kanubah and team Daniel Nyankonah to find a way forward as the legal battle has caused the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) not to function properly.

MICAT Reporters Network is a conglomeration of journalists assigned to the Ministry of Information Culture and Tourism (MICAT).

Since last year's November election that was held in Gbarnga City, Bong County, team Julius Kanubah has challenged the handling of the election through the court.

Speaking at his induction ceremony at the Ministry of Information over the weekend, the newly inducted Chairman Mr. Tee who is a reporter for OK FM Radio Station said the 2023 General and Presidential elections should be enough conditions for members of the PUL to hold together.

"Why am I saying this, for about five months now the institution that regulates all journalists and media institutions in this country has been engulfed with the legal battle at the Supreme Court," he said.

According to the MICAT Reporters Network Chairman, although the decision was taken by one of the parties to go to court as required by law. However, the conduct of the General and Presidential elections is a critical period for the Liberian media to be united and speak with one voice.

Tee said: "In this public manner, I want to call on team Julius Kanubah and team Daniel Nyankonah, Senior media Colleagues, auxiliaries including the RAL, Sports Writers, Executive Mansion Press Corps, Legislative Reporters, Judiciary Reporters amongst other that there is a need to have a roundtable and discussed the way forward for our beloved PUL."

MICAT Reporters Network Chairman added: "I am afraid that the fate of journalists hangs in the balance in the absence of a legitimate PUL Leadership during these critical times."