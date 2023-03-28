Liberia: Western Cluster Limited Inducted Into the Liberia Chamber of Mines

Monrovia — Western Cluster Limited (WCL) has been inducted into the Liberia Chambers of Mines, joining other bigger mining companies and businesses as a member, and also the second iron ore producer exporter of Liberia.

The Liberia Chamber of Mines is a consortium of mining companies and businesses established to help strengthen the role of the sector actors in advancing the mining industry of Liberia, and complementing the government's efforts in achieving some of its development goals.

Western Cluster Limited is the newest company to form part of the Liberia Chamber of Mines.

The Executive Director of The Liberia Chamber of Mines, Mrs. Monique Cooper LIVERPOOL, expressed confidence in Western Cluster Limited and welcomed them to The Liberia Chambers of Mines.

Madam LIVERPOOL said the Chamber of Mines is also focused on the private sector, and not only on companies holding license.

She disclosed that The Liberia Chamber of Mines membership extends to those who are also providing legal services, logistical services, geological service, transportation service, and other type of supply chain.

"That's how we create a more vibrant Mining Industry through our Association, it is very encouraging for us to see Western Cluster Limited coming back in the mining area," she said.

"There are process that help transport the gold and iron ore from the rail under the transportation sector, there are also so many thing that The Liberia chamber of Mines brings to the sector."

She said members company of the Chambers work beyond the company's level and they are up to international level that's what the chambers stands for to bring them together.

Madam LIVERPOOL said the induction of Western Cluster Limited into the Chambers makes the chamber stronger.

"Our membership are stronger and we are still requesting more members to have to work with us in the interest of the the association, the safety and welfare of our members are very important as well,"

The Liberia Chamber of Mines has a little over 30 members and it's open to recruit more members, according to Madam LIVERPOOL.

"What we want to do is to set up a network of service provider and those who also creating the jobs to have a one voice in terms of advocacy within the Mining sector"

Also speaking at the event, the President of the Liberia Chambers of Mines,

Mr. Amara Kamara, said the existence of The Liberian chamber of Mines, would create avenue to have one voice in the mining sector.

KAMARA said it's a big boost to have company like Western Cluster Limited join The Liberia Chambers of Mines, describing the group (Liberia Chambers of mines) as a big platform for advocacy and advisory in the mining sector.

"For us it's a big boost to have us being part of this association as a member. It is a big platform for advocacy, so, to be part of this, we are happy.

Mr. Kamara stressed the need for the increment of a local content across the country in the mining Sector. "We also want to see local contents increased when it comes to The Liberia Chamber of Mines across the country by encouraging all of the service providers to be at their best in providing services.

Mr. Chetan Savant, General Manager of Western Cluster Limited, received the certificate of induction on behalf of the company.

He said he's glad for Western Cluster Limited to be a member of a group like the Liberia Chamber of Mines that pushes the interest of its members.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said though government is the regulator of the Mining sector in Liberia, it's a good idea for members in the sector to unites. "Government is the regulator of the sector, and I think by establishing this group it will help unites us for the common good of our sector," he said.

He said the mining sector in Liberia is hugely helping to create job in the country. "We are helping in providing jobs through this sector ,to have good mining industry it's also good to have an Association that speaks for companies and others who are working in the area .

"We are here to help in working with the government through our Social Corporate Responsibility, the mining sector is a sector that extract long term investment to any Nation and we will work with our organization in the best interest of the industry," he said.