Liberia: Mo Sangare Wants Bournemouth Loanee Saydee to Play for Liberia

Monrovia — Lone Star midfielder Mo Sangare is keen for Bournemouth Christian Saydee to represent Liberia at international level after a social media exchange between the both of them.

The pair are currently plying the trade in the English Football League One for both Sangare Accrington Stanley and Shrewsbury Town respectively.

However, Saydee is yet to be capped by England at any level despite carrying a British passport.

Sangare posted on his Instagram after the match for which both players had pleasantly exchanges . "What a moment I will never forget this," Sangare posted.

Saydee, 20, went on to reply in a typical Liberian way, "Da na small strike."

For which the Liberian international responded "la a you saying small small soo"

Saydee who is currently out on loan to Shrewsbury Town from Premier League side Bournemouth then replied, "Damm it" with a laughing emoji.

Sangare then responded with a message that will be pleasing to everyone Liberian. "U need to come."

Liberia will be in action against South Africa on Tuesday, March 28, Sangare is most likely to be in Coach Ansu Keita's starting line-up and Saydee might have an eye on the match.