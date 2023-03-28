Liberia: 'We Are Confident and Cautiously Optimistic That Lone Star Will Prevail' - Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson Gives Assurance

Monrovia — The Minister of Youth and Sports, D. Zeogar Wilson, said that complacency over the years has taught Liberia through the national team a lesson, and as such, there is no room for it under the current national team. "We are going to this game as an underdog, and by God's will, we will prevail," he assured the Liberian people on Monday, March 27, 2023. Speaking to our reporter ahead of the return leg fixture against South Africa on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Minister Wilson emphasized that the government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, is confident and cautiously optimistic that Liberia will prevail on match day.

According to him, the performance of the team in South Africa, especially in the second half of the game, far away from home, was very impressive, and he is certain that they can even do more on home soil. The Youth and Sports boss, who hailed the Chief Patron of Sports for the government support to the national team, was also quick to encourage all Liberians to turn out in their masses to support the national team to victory on Tuesday.

Making reference to the protection of the refurbished Samuel Kanyan Doe Sports Complex facility in Paynesville, Minister Wilson appealed to the fans to follow all instructions and directives by security personnel and staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on match day. "Please be respectful of each other, including the facility. Let's avoid pitch invasion and help to protect our own national sporting facility," he added.

Mr. Wilson stressed that the refurbishment of the SKD was successfully done as a result of taxpayers' money, and they at the Ministry are under obligation to protect it to the core. Meanwhile, the Youth and Sports Head used the occasion to call on the players and the team in general to remain focused, optimistic with the winning spirit and mentality in order to get the job completed on home soil in order to make the country proud in general.