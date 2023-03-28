Liberia: Govt Official Escapes Arrest

It was a funny but serious situation on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Temple of Justice, when the Head for Public Land Records at the Center for National Documents and Records, Madam Charlotte Dixon escaped from Court's Sheriff for fear of being incarcerated.

The writ of arrest was prepared by the Debt Court Clerk for Madam Dixon, after a complaint was filed by one Gertrude Massaquoi, a resident of Brewerville who alleged that Madam Dixon took her money US$5,000(Five thousand United States Dollars) under false presence to give her land.

The writ of arrest was triggered by the alleged failure of Madam Dixon to pay an amount of US$5,000 owed for land after she had made a commitment to pay last year.

After the arrest order was prepared, a sheriff went to her office to effect it. Madam Dixon did not put up any resistance at first when she was served with the writ. She informed the Sheriff that she would avail herself to go to the court; which was understandable.

Both got in the vehicle along with the complainant and headed towards the Temple of Justice. When they alighted from the vehicle, opposite the Police Station, Madam Dixon told the Sheriff that she will walk to the Court.

As she said it, the complainant told the Sheriff that Madam Dixon was poised to escape. But the Sheriff said, "she will not run away."

As soon as the Sheriff stepped on the crosswalk, Madam Dixon cleverly ran into one of the houses and was never seen. According to the complaint, they looked for her, but to no avail. The Sheriff had to make his return without Madam Dixon.

It can be recalled that Madam Charlotte Dixon collected an initial amount of US$5,000(Five thousand United States Dollars) to sell land to which she claimed to have.

She told Madam Massaquoi that she had five lots of land in Brewerville and out for sale.

Knowing her title, Madam Massaquoi did not hesitate to see said property. "We asked her to see the land along with the decree of sale. She did and charged US$9,200(Nine thousand two hundred United States dollars). We paid her cash US$5,000(Five thousand United States dollars)," she said.

But here was what broke the Camel's back. To effect the survey, Madam Dixon started narrating different stories. After pressing her further to know what was the actual reason for the delay, Madam Dixon responded like this: "The land in question is in court, and in a few weeks' time, the judge will rule. Here is the case file, you can go and see it," Madam Massaquoi explained.

At this point, Madam Massaquoi almost fainted, she narrated. Her only option she said was to request for her US$5,000(Five thousand cash). No Cash, no land, she said.

According to Madam Massaquoi, her expected landlady told her that she used the money to pay for legal services and she would repay her in February 2023. (Please see the promissory note to that effect).

But to her surprise, said amount had not been paid. So she is looking at other options, preferably, dragging her to court in the shortest possible time to get redress.

To ascertain the facts, this paper contacted Madam Dixon on the land's deal. She refused to answer and a text message sent to her. After a few hours prior to Monday's incident, she returned the call and said she could not speak to the matter.

In less than an hour, one person who introduced himself as the Lawyer for Madam Dixon said; "My client cannot speak to the matter, because the case is in court." The reporter asked when the case between Madam Massaquoi and his client was taken to court. He did not give any date, but only said, "It is against the law to write on a particular case that is in court. If you the journalist want to know more about the case, you can go to the court to know."

But when contacted, Madam Massaquoi on the veracity of the Lawyer's statement, she responded: "lies. My case is not in court yet. I intend to take her to court anytime soon."