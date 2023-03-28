Liberia: BVR's Staffers to Get Pay Soon ...As NEC Confirms GOL's Release of Allotment

The National Elections Commission (NEC), has mentioned that it has received funds from the Government of Liberia for the payment of Temporary Biometric Voter Registration's Staffs, who are currently serving Citizens of Liberia at the 1,065 Registration Centers in Bomi, Gbarpolu, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi and Montserrado Counties.

The Commission informs the Temporary Registration Workers that their contracts are being sent to the fields for signing in preparation for payments which date will be communicated in line with the contractual agreement.

Meanwhile, the Commission has commenced the payment of meal allowance to Registration Staffs and Janitorial Service Fees to facility owners, which will gradually be done, throughout the six phase-one Counties of the Voter's Registration Exercise.

The Commission assures Electoral Staff and Facility Owners that all is being done to address their concerns, while thanking them for their contribution to promoting democracy in Liberia.

The Commission extends its gratitude to the Staff for their tireless efforts and progress, since the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise started on 20 March 2023.