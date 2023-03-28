Liberia: Koijee Cautions NEC Against Discrimination

Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Secretary General and Monrovia Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee has cautioned the National Elections Commission (NEC) against denying certain Liberians during voter registration based on their surnames.

"We are getting information that people are being denied registration by NEC because they carry names like Jalloh, Barry, Kamara, and Fofana," said Mr. Koijee.

"We want to say these people are Liberians and anyone found preventing them from registering is a form of discrimination and a violation of their rights," he added.

The Monrovia Mayor argued that people shouldn't be denied because of their last name when they are legitimate citizens.

In a related development, Mr. Koijee has condemned 'any act of violence perpetrated by anyone,' calling on the police to be impartial in their dealings.

His call came in the wake of repeated violence in Montserrado County Electoral District #10 between folks believed to be supporters of the CDC and opposition lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah.

"You can't disallow one group of people then allow people like Dillon along with opposition members to parade in the same place," Mr. Koijee said.

He contended that the police have the responsibility to protect the democracy here, adding that he condemns the act in District #10 and hopes that an investigation is launched.

"We like to also congratulate all Liberians who are queuing in at various registration centers to register so as to participate in the ensuing General and Presidential elections slated for October this year," said Mr. Koijee.

He continued that he is hopeful that the process be extended for at least a week to see more people participate in the registration process.

While in the US, he said he will also take up considerable time engaging his lawyers on a possible lawsuit against Liberian citizens based in the US who have allegedly bent on character assassination and propaganda against my person.

"People must be held accountable for what they spew out against others and we are committed to ensuring that happens because as leaders of our generation, we can't sit idly as these things continue to happen, like it's said "Silence means consent," he noted.

As Liberia heads to a crucial match on Tuesday with the National Team taking on South Africa, he wished the team victory. He said the remarkable spirit placed in Liberians by drawing abroad can continue as they set a new history for the country.