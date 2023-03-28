Nigeria: Fire Erupts in Lagos Market

28 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

A fire has destroyed parts of Balogun Market on Lagos Island.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning. However, the cause and magnitude of the fire is yet unknown.

According to a witness, the fire erupted at "32 Balogun plaza, where ladies' shoes dealers are."

Confirming the incident, Jubril Gawat, a media aide of the state governor, said that "two divisions of our Lagos Fire Service are on ground already."

He said that firefighters from the United Bank of Africa are also helping the state's operatives to combat the fire.

