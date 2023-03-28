Nigeria: Fire Erupts in Lagos Market

Firefighters from the United Bank of Africa are also helping the state's operatives to combat the fire.

A fire has destroyed parts of Balogun Market on Lagos Island.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning. However, the cause and magnitude of the fire is yet unknown.

According to a witness, the fire erupted at "32 Balogun plaza, where ladies' shoes dealers are."

Confirming the incident, Jubril Gawat, a media aide of the state governor, said that "two divisions of our Lagos Fire Service are on ground already."

