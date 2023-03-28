Angola/Ghana: Angola Ties 1-1 With Ghana

Luanda — Angola got a compromising draw with Ghana, in a game played on Monday, at the 11 de Novembro stadium, in Luanda, for the fourth eliminatory round qualifier for the African Nations Cup in Football, to happen in Cotê d' Ivoire, in 2024.

The goal of the national team was scored by Lucas João, at 51 minutes, from a penalty kick, while the visitors' goal was scored by Osman Bukari, at 72'.

With this result, the Angolan national team remain in third place in group E, with five points, behind the leaders Ghana, with eight, and the Central African Republic, with seven, second.

The Central Africans beat Madagascar 2-0 this afternoon.

Angola will play the Central African Republic in June.