Nigeria: I'll Win Third Term in Adamawa If Constitution Permits - Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state said he is confident of winning if the Nigerian constitution allows a third term in office as governor of the state.

Fintiri stated this in an interview on Channels Television's Sunday Politics.

Recall that Fintiri is seeking re-election under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the governorship poll in the state inconclusive last week.

According to INEC, the cancelled votes were more than the margin of victory between Fintiri and Senator Aishatu Dahiru aka Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Prior to when the poll was declared inconclusive, final results counted by INEC showed that Fintiri scored the highest with 421,524 votes, while APC's Aishatu Dahiru, popular as Binani, scored 390,275 votes.

But, Fintiri said if the people did not want him, he would not have been leading in the election, winning 16 local governments out of 21.

He said, "If the opportunity would be provided for a governor to contest for the third time, I think I am one of those that can win election three times in that state," he stated.

"I am one of the most performing governors in the country. Go and carry out your survey. I am one governor that has developed the infrastructure excellently across all the local government areas. I have turned around the state that now looks like Abuja."

Meanwhile, INEC, on Monday, has fixed Saturday, April 15 for the governorship, national and state assembly supplementary elections, which also includes Adamawa and Kebbi states.

An INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Okoye stated, "Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023."