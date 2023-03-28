Nigeria: Group Vows to Resist Attempt to Foist Interim Government On Nigeria

A group, The Natives, has vowed to resist any attempt to foist an interim government on the country.

The group, which embarked on a peaceful walk on the streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), also warned the opposition parties and their candidates against the thought of interim government.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja before they stage a walk to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),the leader of the group, Hon. Smart Edwards, appealed to the international community and all Nigerians to declare support for the President-elect.

He said: "Those calling for an interim government are jokers because when (Ernest) Shonekan was brought in, in the past, the people rejected it. Africa's base for democracy is Nigeria. We have Goodluck Jonathan who is a symbol of democracy, we had the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, he was a symbol of democracy, we have General (Yakubu) Gowon who is also a symbol of democracy. Other Nations in Africa are learning from Nigeria. So, what I am saying is that the Natives of Nigeria are of all tribes and colouration, it is impossible for anybody to attempt an interim government. President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken clearly and that's why we came out today in solidarity of what President said that he will handover to Asiwaju Tinubu."

Edward declared that contrary to the insinuations by the opposition parties, no mandate was stolen, stressing that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) performed creditably and the election was free and fair.

He added that the election saw the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) win election in Kano state, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won election in Rivers, Enugu, Taraba, Delta, Plateau states and others, whereas APC won Benue overwhelmingly against the incumbent.

He added: "We saw Peter Obi won election in Lagos state against the Landlord, that's democracy. We saw the Labour Party win an election in FCT Abuja, that's democracy."

"We saw an Okada man win an election in Kaduna state, that's democracy."

"We are telling the opposition parties and their supporters that in the National Assembly we are seeing six different parties who won elections and will form the 10th Assembly, that's democracy. I tell you, there are Senators who lost their seats, there are governors who lost elections."