Nigeria: Abductors Demand N50m Ransom for INEC Officials Kidnapped in Kogi

Lokoja — The abductors of six ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi State have demanded N50 million before they would release their kidnap victims.

The victims were kidnapped while returning from Kupa North and South under Lokoja Local Government Area in Kogi State before they were attacked by armed hoodlums.

An Assistant Presiding Officer II, (APO II) in the March 18th Kogi House of Assembly election identified as Babalola Oluwatobi Peter said his sister was part of those who are still held in captivity.

He mentioned those still in the hands of the kidnappers as Muhammed Maimunat, and Abdulrahman Raji, who are two serving Corps members. INEC ad-hoc staff, who are still in captivity according to Peter, are Oyaniran Atinuke Ruth, Florence Shayo Ajayi, Opara Tina and Blessing.

Explaining how the ugly incident occurred on that day, Peter said: "We were coming from Kupa North and South for the Kogi State House of Assembly election.

"I worked in the North, so we left North some minutes past six and we got to the South at 8:03 pm in which we were asked to move to Lokoja by our SPOs. I told them personally that we are not going, that they should allow us to sleep, and that by 4 am the next day, we should pick up and go just like the way we did during the presidential election," he said.

Meanwhile, the NYSC Kogi State management has appealed to corps members serving in the state not to take laws into their hands over the missing colleagues.

"The attention of NYSC Kogi State management has been drawn to a planned protest by some corps members in respect of two corps members held hostage by robbers on their way to Lokoja last week Sunday.

"We would like to caution you on this planned protest because it is against the rules and regulations guiding you as corps members."

You are therefore advised not to take the laws into your hands.

"Whatever your grievances, you must follow the channel of communication, take such to the state coordinator through your local government inspectors."

The NYSC Director General, Brig. Gen. YD Ahmed and his top management team have been on the ground ( Lokoja) since Sunday when the incident happened, working with all security agencies to secure their release. The state Governor and the Chairman, of the NYSC Kogi State Governing Board, are also working hard for their release, the Statement said.