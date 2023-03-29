Nigeria: One Killed, Many Declared Missing As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Edo Community

Benin City — A popular driver and businessman, Mr. Omen Osesa has been reportedly killed while many were injured as suspected herdsmen invaded Sobe community in Owan Local Government Area of Edo State.

The herdsmen were said to have invaded the home of Osesa, Monday evening and opened fire on him and everyone in sight.

According to witnesses in the area, the assailants were said to have also left resident of the victim and moved closer to St. Thomas Moore Primary School in the community where they kidnapped some persons.

This is not the first time the dreaded herdsmen would invade Sobe community.

Between December and February, four persons including a pastor were said to have been killed in their farm by herdsmen.

Speaking, a resident of Sobe, Ogbeta Joseph Prince, who decries the incessant killings in the area, said people were getting disenchanted with the security situation in Sobe.

He alleged that when the latest killing occurred, some residents in the community, went to the mobile police attached to the checking point but they (Police) refused to turn up.

"Even the new Police Divisional Headquarter created in the community is housing more than 30 policemen but their impact is not felt since the killing by the herdsmen started in the community.

"We call on Governor Godwin Obaseki as the chief security officer of the state to liaise with the federal government so that a mini barrack can be created in the community before it turns into a grave yard," Prince said.

When contacted, Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was not aware of the incident because there was no report yet from the police personnel in the community.