Africa: Post-Covid-19 - African Countries Opt for Green Economy

Some countries in East, Southern and Western Africa have moved towards a green economy after the havoc caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

It was gathered that the move will help tackle climate change in the continent.

At a public roundtable on the integration of climate change commitments into macroeconomic recovery responses post COVID-19 Pandemic: Findings from East, Southern and Western Africa, various speakers said African countries need around 32-50 billion dollars to create green economy jobs and fight climate change. The event was organised by the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa (CSEA).

Six countries; South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, Senegal, Tanzania, Somalia were represented at the programme which seek to fight famine, drought and other disasters caused by climate change.

A representative of South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), Dr Joseph U Matola, said even though the COVID-19 pandemic ruined the African economy despite the threat from climate change, the countries must adopt a green economy.

"We are working to ensure that countries fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and put the economy back on track, pursuing a climate change agenda.

"South Africa is in the top 15 most polluted countries in the world. Power generation is based on coal which is causing such a ranking. We are now encouraging households to use gas in cooking or find other alternatives of power," Matola said.

In Nigeria, he said there are major programmes that will create jobs through solar power and gas expansion projects.

According to Matola, Uganda has also adopted some innovations that are climate friendly in agriculture adding that the same programmes are also being adopted in Senegal.

"$32-50 billion is required for the green economy but only $20 billion have been spent for the green economy.

There is commitment. Different countries committed different amounts of money for COVID-19 response. So, commitment is going to be different because the GDP is not the same.

On her part, Tikristini Olasode who works with the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa (CSEA), said even though climate change was already taking a toll on Nigeria, added that people stand to benefit from the green economy.

"Five million homes are to get solar panel power to help in the green economy. This will give them clean energy and improve the economy," Tikristini said.

On his part, Ronald Kaggwa, who came from the Ugandan civil service, said the impact of COVID-19 in their economy was huge but added that a lot of benefits are lined up in the green economy.

"We had flooding caused by climate change. We had COVID-19 pandemic. We are now concentrating on economic recovery and creating jobs through the green economy," Kaggwa said, adding that the strategies they came up with are helping their economy.

They called on the African Development Bank to do more on the financing of the green economy projects.