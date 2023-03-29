South Africa: Competition Commission Finds Unjustified Increases in Food Prices - South African News Briefs - March 29, 2023

29 March 2023
By Melody Chironda

 

Competition Commission Finds Unjustified Increases in Food Prices

According to the Competition Commission, South African consumers have been subjected to unjustified food price increases, reports SABC News. These increases were found in sunflower oil, white and brown bread, and in opportunistic price increases in maize meal over a two-year period. These findings are contained in the commission's latest  Essential Food Price Monitoring (EFPM) Report. The commission's spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema says they will continue to monitor food prices.

Tshwane's New Mayor Aims to Improve Service Delivery

Democratic Alliance (DA) Cilliers Brink has been elected as the new executive mayor for the City of Tshwane. Brink beat Congress of the People (Cope) Ofentse Moalusi to the mayoral chains, reports EWN. The metro, which includes the city of Pretoria, has been without a mayor since March 10, following the resignation of Murunwa Makwarela after he faked a court rehabilitation notice. In his acceptance speech, Brink said that his main priorities would be sorting out the city's finances, improving service delivery, and lessening the municipality's reliance on power utility Eskom.

Correctional Services to End Contract with G4S Following Thabo Bester's Escape

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has indicated it will not be renewing its contract with G4S to run Mangaung Prison, following an escape by "Facebook rapist" Thabo Bester, reports IOL. G4S was a member of a consortium that agreed to manage Mangaung Prison for 25 years under a contract with the DCS. The contract between the government and the multinational private security company was expected to run until June 30, 2026.

