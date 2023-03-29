Nigeria: Again, Senate Extends Implementation of 2022 Budget

28 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The National Assembly extended the implementation of the 2022 Appropriation Act from 31 December 2022 to 31 March 2023.

The Senate on Tuesday at plenary passed two bills seeking to extend the implementation of capital components of the 2022 Appropriation bills until 30 June.

The Senate resolution followed the presentation of the two bills by Gobir Abdullahi (APC-Sokoto).

The bills are A Bill for an Act to amend the 2022 Appropriation Act and A Bill for an Act to amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act.

Mr Abdullahi, in his presentation, said the bills seek to amend the 2022 appropriation act and 2022 supplementary appropriation act to extend the implementation year from 31 March to June 30.

He said the National Assembly had extended the implementation of the 2022 appropriation Act from 31 December 2022 to 31 March 2023.

He said this was to allow for full implementation of the budget, given the approval of a supplementary budget approved in December 2022.

He said the extension had allowed Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to use a large proportion of funds released to them.

He, however, said a significant amount of funds remained with MDAs and would require a further extension to be fully extended.

He said the critical importance of some key projects nearing completion informed the request for further extension of the expiration clause in the appropriation act.

He added that the long title explanatory memorandum of the supplementary appropriation act was expedient.

He said this was to avoid compounding the problem of abandoned projects, given that some of the projects were not provided for in the 2023 budget.

Mr Abdullahi urged the senators to support the bill to fully utilise capital release to help reflate the economy.

