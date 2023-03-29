Nigeria: Russia/Ukraine War - Reps Ask Medical Council, JAMB, Others to Give Nigerian Students Special Consideration

The lawmakers resolved that the MDCN should, in the spirit of nation-building, reconsider its position and allow the Ukrainian Medical Graduates of 2022 in the 6th and final year to write the MDCN assessment examination just like Ghana and India did for their graduates.

The House of Representatives has asked the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to allow final-year students from war-torn Ukraine to write the council's assessment examination.

The House also asked the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commissions (NUC) to accommodate Nigerian students from Ukraine.

These resolutions were taken by the House following the consideration of the report of the House Committees on Tertiary Education and Services, Health Institutions, and Foreign Affairs.

The committees were given the mandate to intervene in June 2023 following the adoption of a motion moved by Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP, Kogi).

Background

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which started on 24 February, 2022 led to the disruption of lives and activities in Ukraine including education. Millions of people have been displaced in Ukraine.

Nigerian government evacuated its citizens from the country. Over 1,000 evacuees arrived from Ukraine in March 2022--most of them were students.

Many of the students have been undergoing online classes in their Ukrainian universities while others have had their education stalled.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the MDCN in 2022 announced that it will not accept Ukrainian certificates issued during the war because it does not recognise online studies for medical students.

The council advised the affected medical students to continue their education in Nigerian universities.

House recommendations

Presenting the synopsis of the report, the Chairman House Committee on Tertiary Education, Aminu Suleiman (APC, Kano), said the concerned agencies must reconsider their position on the Nigerian students.

He noted that taking action that will not cause harm to the students must be considered in the spirit of nation-building.

Mr Suleiman warned that measures to be taken should be done with a human face and should not be injurious to the students.

The House resolved that the MDCN should in the spirit of nation-building, reconsider its position and allow the Ukrainian Medical Graduates of 2022 in the 6th and final year to write the MDCN assessment examination just like Ghana and India did for their graduates;

The committee also resolved that MDCN should organise remedial course(s) for 3 to 4 months or for a short period for students that have deficits.

Furthermore, the House asked students in students in levels one to five should approach universities of their choice and apply to be absorbed.

The Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who chaired the Committee of the Whole, urged Mr Suleiman and other relevant committees to use their influence to ensure compliance with the recommendations.