Nigeria: Train Attack - Kaduna Government Asks Passengers to Reclaim Luggage

Sixteen bags and various loose times are still uncollected.

A year after terrorists attacked an Abuja - Kaduna bound train leading to the death of nine passengers and abduction of several others, the Kaduna State government said it still had in its custody 16 bags and other items belonging to the passengers.

The items, according to the state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, have not been claimed.

"As of the time of this update, 16 bags remain unclaimed, along with an assortment of loose belongings including prayer mats, books and clothing items," Mr Aruwan said.

He, however, said other passengers have collected their luggage from both the state government and the Nigerian Army.

In a statement titled, "Kaduna state government accounts for items belonging to victims of AK9 train attack," the commissioner said on the 30 of March 2022, the state government handed over 100 items of luggage and several loose items by the troops engaged in the rescue of the passengers

"Also supplied was a detailed inventory of records confirmed that nine victims had already collected their belongings directly from the 1 Division Headquarters.

"Consequently, the Kaduna State Government can now report that between 3rd April and 17th November 2022, 62 persons (victims of the attack or their relatives) came forward to claim 94 items of luggage containing a range of personal items.

"Other loose belongings identified and retrieved from the Kaduna State Government by their owners include certificates, documents, passports, car and house keys, cash, ATM cards, mobile phones, tablets, laptops and their accessories, books, perfumes, as well as clothing and jewellery items," he said.

While reiterating the state government's commitment to keeping the remaining luggage safe, Mr Aruwan asked passengers or their families to reach out to the ministry for the items.

"The Kaduna State Government will continue to maintain detailed records of all items collected, including the contact details of victims or their representatives.

"The window is still open for the collection of the remaining items at the Ministry," he said.

A group of terrorists with alleged ties to the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) had on the 28th of March 2022 derailed an Abuja - Kaduna train around Kasarami area of Kaduna State.

The terrorists used an explosive device to derail the train after which they started shooting at the passengers. Nine people were killed while over 60 were abducted with several others wounded.