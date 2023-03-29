Nigeria: Oil Exploration in Middle Benue Trough Will Lead to Greater Prosperity, Energy Security - Buhari

28 March 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Nasarawa — President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the discovery and drilling of oil in Nasarawa State will lead to greater prosperity for Nigerians, as well as enhance overall energy security for the country.

In his virtual message on Tuesday to the official spud-in of the Ebenyi-A Well located in the Middle Benue Trough in Obi Local Government of Nasarawa State, the president said the surrounding communities would particularly benefit from the value created by the exploration and eventual production activities.

Buhari directed NNPC Limited and its partners to take due care of the environmental consequences of these oil exploration activities and mitigate the negative effects.

He thanked the Government and people of Nasarawa State - the host community - for their unfettered support and collaboration towards the success of this exploration campaign.

The president recalled that the official commencement of drilling activities in the Middle Benue Trough is in line with ongoing campaigns for the exploration of crude oil and gas in the nation's Frontier Basins.

He listed the Chad Basin, Dahomey Basin, Anambra Platform, the Calabar Embankment, Sokoto Basin, Bida Basin, Benue Trough, as well as the Ultra-Deepwater Niger Delta as areas where NNPC is extending its crude oil exploration.

According to him, "This is consistent with the commercial discoveries of hydrocarbons in the Kolmani Area of the Upper Benue Trough.

"I am pleased to note that activities are currently ongoing to develop the Kolmani petroleum discoveries to commercial production to add to the nation's considerable hydro-carbon assets.

"I am encouraged by the enormous work done by NNPC Limited to exploit the prospects in the Middle Benue Trough, leading to the event of today.

"I congratulate NNPC Limited, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and other partners for their immense contributions towards making this day and this event possible," President Buhari said, directing Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Group CEO, NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, to spud on his behalf.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.