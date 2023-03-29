Nigeria: Boko Haram Chief Bombmaker Killed By Own IED in Sambisa Forest

29 March 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The chief bombmaker and a high ranking member of the Boko Haram Terrorist Group, Awana Gaidam, has been killed by his own Improvised Explosive Device, IED.

The 39 year-old bomb maker, apart from his high status in the command structure of the Boko Haram terrorists, was one of their capable hands involved in the making of IEDs.

Awana was believed to be responsible for plotting many IEDs attacks on troops of Operation Hadin Kai during fighting patrols, along major highways between Maiduguri to Damboa, Bama to Pulka and Bita as well as Banki to Darajamal general area.

Intelligence sources disclosed that the bomb struck his vehicle along Njumia and Arra in the Sambisa Forest general area on March 27, killing him instantly.

The sources disclosed that Awana had planted bombs in strategic positions to fortify his camp within the Sambisa forest but little did he know that his plot to kill soldiers and derail military operations in the general area would only come back to claim his life as the explosive device exploded and shattered his body into several pieces.

Suspected herders kill one, injure others in Edo community

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.