Nigeria: Boko Haram Chief Bombmaker Killed By Own IED in Sambisa Forest

The chief bombmaker and a high ranking member of the Boko Haram Terrorist Group, Awana Gaidam, has been killed by his own Improvised Explosive Device, IED.

The 39 year-old bomb maker, apart from his high status in the command structure of the Boko Haram terrorists, was one of their capable hands involved in the making of IEDs.

Awana was believed to be responsible for plotting many IEDs attacks on troops of Operation Hadin Kai during fighting patrols, along major highways between Maiduguri to Damboa, Bama to Pulka and Bita as well as Banki to Darajamal general area.

Intelligence sources disclosed that the bomb struck his vehicle along Njumia and Arra in the Sambisa Forest general area on March 27, killing him instantly.

The sources disclosed that Awana had planted bombs in strategic positions to fortify his camp within the Sambisa forest but little did he know that his plot to kill soldiers and derail military operations in the general area would only come back to claim his life as the explosive device exploded and shattered his body into several pieces.

Suspected herders kill one, injure others in Edo community