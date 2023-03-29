Ghana: 'Keep Employee Engagement up as Business Landscape Shifts'

Organisations that invest in internal engagement platforms are better positioned to build a more productive and engaged workforce, adapt to changing market conditions, and stay ahead of the competition, Ashiokai Akrong, Vodafone Ghana's Human Resources Director, has said.

She said it was essential to keep employee engagement up as the business landscape shifts

Speaking at the company's programme dubbed 'Red Connect', she said "Vodafone Ghana understands this well and has, for the past few years, been engaging employees on a platform called Red Connect. Vodafone Ghana created Red Connect to help employees bond, network, and rally around common organisational causes."

The platform is not only for networking, however. The latest edition of Red Connect turned the focus on products, services, and customers.

Employees of Vodafone Ghana on this edition of Red Connect gathered for an internal quiz dubbed "You think you know?"

It was designed to test employees' knowledge of Vodafone Ghana's products and services.

"I cannot overemphasise the need for organisations to build a strong customer focus within employees. We believe that the more our employees know about our products and services, the better they can serve our customers," she said.

Representatives from various units within the company engaged in the keenly contested event to win prizes. Employees turned out in their numbers dressed in traditional outfits, echoing the Ghana month agenda.

Ghanaian celebrity, David Dontoh, moderated the quiz competition expertly, adding a touch of excitement to the event.

Vodafone Ghana's strong focus on employees and customers has won many prestigious awards.

Earlier this year, the prestigious Top Employers Institute announced Vodafone Ghana as a Top Employer for Ghana and Africa.

The Institute recognised Vodafone Ghana as a Top Employer in Ghana five years ago and in the four subsequent years thereafter as Top Employer in Ghana and Africa.