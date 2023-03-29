Ghana: Manasseh Wins Golden Classic Pga Tournament

Augustine Manasseh produced a total score of 173 over three days to emerge winner of the 2023 Golden Classic PGA Golf tournament.

The tournament which lasted for three days saw E.K Owusu, also from the Centre of the World Colf Club,finish second with a total of 177 score.

Lucky Ayisah from the Achimota Golf Club followed in third position with a total score of 180.

A young golfer from the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi, Kwabena Poku came fourth with 181 total score, followed by a 183 total score by Prince Agyiri of Damang golf Club to finish fifth.

In the Seniors category, Victor Brave Mensah emerged victorious with a score of 146 whilst Robert Allotey came second with 150 total score.

PGA Treasurer Dawuda Mohammed and Akwesi Prempeh finished joint third with the same score of 156.

Frank Asorgbah completed the seniors top five with 174 total score.

The tournament served as the first qualifier for the 10th Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship to be held later this year in Damang, Tarkwa.

Tournament Director Akwesi congratulated the players and challenged the youth to improve their games because the results were not encouraging.

Over 26 golfers also competed in the Quest Tour which serves as a tournament to qualify amateur golfers to professionals.

That was won by Ezekiel Afisco with 149 total score, followed by Godwin Asem in second with 153 total score, Amaya Awuni with 154 score points in third position, Yaw Tinkorang with 155 in fourth and Yao Dogbe with 157 total score points in fifth.

The next qualifying tournament will be the second edition of the Captain Prize Championship which is set to come off on March 30 to April 4.

Over 240 golfers have registered to participate in the championship with the prize money ofGHȻ50,000.00.