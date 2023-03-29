Ghana: 9 Die, 6 Injured in Gory Accident At Birimso

28 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu

Nine persons died on the spot while six others suffered injuries in a gory motor accident at Birimso, near Bunso on the Eastern Region stretch on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, last Sunday dawn.

The bodies have been deposited at the mortuary of the Kibi Government Hospital for identification and autopsy.

The injured have also been admitted at the same hospital to receive treatment.

Eyewitness told the Ghanaian Times that the accident occurred after two Toyota Hiace buses with registration numbers GN 3229 - 21 and GN 8292 - 20 respectively travelling on the opposite direction collided head-on.

The two buses which belonged to the 2M Express Company Limited were transporting 14 passengers each.

The Medical Superintendent of the Kyebi Government Hospital,Dr Richard NiiDarkuDodoo, told journalist that three of the injured have been treated and discharged while the remaining three had been referred to the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital also in Accra and the OkomfoAnokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The Bunso Station Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), ADO II Samuel Doe, confirmed the accident to journalists, and said that his outfit received a distress call at about 4:30am, and personnel rushed to the scene and removed the bodies and the injured persons trapped in the vehicles.

He said five of the bodies had been identified by relatives and appealed to family members of the remaining dead to proceed to the hospital for identification.

 

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.