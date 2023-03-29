Ghana: 9 Die, 6 Injured in Gory Accident At Birimso

Nine persons died on the spot while six others suffered injuries in a gory motor accident at Birimso, near Bunso on the Eastern Region stretch on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, last Sunday dawn.

The bodies have been deposited at the mortuary of the Kibi Government Hospital for identification and autopsy.

The injured have also been admitted at the same hospital to receive treatment.

Eyewitness told the Ghanaian Times that the accident occurred after two Toyota Hiace buses with registration numbers GN 3229 - 21 and GN 8292 - 20 respectively travelling on the opposite direction collided head-on.

The two buses which belonged to the 2M Express Company Limited were transporting 14 passengers each.

The Medical Superintendent of the Kyebi Government Hospital,Dr Richard NiiDarkuDodoo, told journalist that three of the injured have been treated and discharged while the remaining three had been referred to the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital also in Accra and the OkomfoAnokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The Bunso Station Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), ADO II Samuel Doe, confirmed the accident to journalists, and said that his outfit received a distress call at about 4:30am, and personnel rushed to the scene and removed the bodies and the injured persons trapped in the vehicles.

He said five of the bodies had been identified by relatives and appealed to family members of the remaining dead to proceed to the hospital for identification.