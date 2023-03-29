Ghana: Melcom Donates to GAF Medical Services

The Melcom Cares Foundation (MCF) has presented three electrical appliances to the Department of Medical Services of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in Accra to support its honouring of recruits.

The appliances included an Akai Digital Satellite Led TV 32", Akai Standing Fan 18" and anAkai Rice Cooker 1.8l.

Presenting the items on Monday, Godwin Avenorgbo, Group Director of Communications, Melcom Group of Companies, said the presentation was for the awarding of graduating Students of Batch-three (3) of the Military Emergency Medical Technician Course of Study.

"The awards, we are informed, are to honour outstanding recruits in the following categories:Overall Best Student; Best in Academics; Best in Psychomotor Skills and Best Female Graduate," he added.

Mr Avenorgbo indicated that the MCF was hopeful that the graduating officers would be encouraged in the knowledge that, "we who are in the private sector are well aware of the role of the Military in keeping Ghana as a safe and secure country to live in, despite the seemingly volatile nature of our sub-region to insurgency year after year".

He used the opportunity to commend past and present gallant men and women of the GAFwho had and continue to make personal sacrifices to ensure the safety of the country as a sovereign state.

"In similar vein, we want to appreciate the 37 Military Hospital in Accra for their support and full participation in the Annual Melcom Care National Blood Donation campaigns to feed our hospitals that urgently needed blood under the guidance of the National Blood Service," he added.

Nursing Officer, Public Health, 37 Military Hospital, Col Mercy Quaye, receiving the items, lauded the MCF for the gesture and indicated that the presentation would go a long way in assisting the recruits.