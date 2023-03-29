Ghana: UG College of Humanities Hold Congregation

The University of Ghana (UG) has been allocated US$ 9 million through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for software and hardware for Information Communication Technology (ICT) innovation and research infrastructure, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Academic and Students Affairs (ASA), Prof. Gordon A. Awandare, has announced.

He said GK-IMPACT project would host more start-ups, including those interested in leveraging ICT to solve contemporary social problems in Ghana and Africa.

He underscored that the project, a collaboration between the University, KOICA, UNICEF, and Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), would help the University to advance entrepreneurship and innovation within the ICT sector.

Prof. Gordon A. Awandare was addressing graduands of Bachelor of Science in Administration of the College of Humanities in Accra last Tuesday.

The congregation was on the theme, "Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology, Embracing Humanism".

Prof. Awandare added that the development perfectly aligned with the University's vision to promote research, teaching and learning, administrative processes, and extension activities anchored in technology and humanism.

As part of efforts to embrace equity and provide opportunities for economically disadvantaged students, he said the University continued to support students with financial difficulties.

Prof. Awandare added that over 500 students from the University had been awarded scholarships for the 2022/2023 academic year through the Students Financial Aid Office.

"These scholarships were awarded to brilliant and deserving students, some of whom are living with disability. I fervently urge awardees to stay focused on academic excellence by working hard and remaining committed," he advised.

On his part, First Deputy Governor of the Bank, Dr Maxwell Opoku Afari, tasked the graduands to create an enabling environment which allowed their innovation to create more jobs.

"The world is also changing fast, with technology driving everything, from banking, manufacturing, services, as well as the supportive social structures.

You are the torchbearers to the next level of the Ghana that we are all seeking to build. So as you join the workforce, you must gird your loins and prepare for the challenges ahead," he said.

He, therefore, advised them not to be stuck in their educational ideology, rather they must seize the moment and exploit all the technological experiences and infuse it in their discipline.

Dr Afari also touched on the essence of the graduands cultivating the habit of "walking the talk," saying "the greatest obstacle towards achieving and sustaining success is and has continued to be character. In this modern society, future leadership is under siege and moral decadence appears to be on the ascendancy, but do not allow yourselves to get caught in this trap," he warned.

In attendance were international students who came from 49 countries, including Togo, Congo, Cuba, Canada, the United Kingdom, to study at the University.

Twelve congregation ceremonies are being held this week, with a total of 11,711 students graduating from all four Colleges as well as the School of Graduate Studies.

The graduation ceremonies were part of activities marking the University's 75th anniversary.