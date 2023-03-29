Ghana: GAF Launches 2nd HD+ Kids Armwrestling Competition

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has launched the second edition of the HD+ kids' Armwrestling competition.

Christened the 'HD+ kids Armwrestling Season II', this year's event will travel to six regions of the country, notably the Bono, Eastern, Western, Ashanti and Greater Accra regions.

According to the organisers, a sixth region will soon be announced to host the final edition that will see winners at the regional qualifers converge for top honours.

Launching the event yesterday at the Executive Boardroom, GNAT Hall, Mr Seth Panwun, the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), charged the GAF to give the competition a national dimension to befit its status as 'a sport of choice.'

For the second year running, GAF is partnering HD+ to stage the event expected to attract 600 participants.

Announcing the package for the season II, Mrs Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SES HD+Ghana Limited said the change in the scope of the competition has led to an increase in the prize money.

She said an amount of GhȻ600,000 has been earmarked for prizes with the winner expected to receive a cash prize of GhȻ3,000.00.

Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President of GAF said the purpose of the competition was to engage the youth and raise future champion that would hold high the flag of Ghana on international platforms.

He announced the establishment of an academy of armwrestling pullers where over 40 pullers, mostly athletes that excelled in the previous edition, were trained.

He said pullers that graduated last year from school would not be allowed to participate in the new edition.

The Vice President of GAF, Mr Kofi Addo-Agyekum said the competition was intended to maximize the talent of the youth, build a competitive spirit in them and maximize their talents.

The event was attended by top sports personalities including Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Abdul Majeed Bawa, Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), former GOC Secretary General.

The competition will kick-start with the Bono region edition on April 29.