Ghana: Ledzokuku MP Donates to AEDFA Div.3 League

28 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The 2022/23 Accra East District Football Association (AEDFA) third division league has been launched.

Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency, Mr. Benjamin Ayiku Narteh donated a trophy to be contested for by all 21 teams.

He also presented an amount of GHȻ20,000 to AEDFA to subsidisethe referee fees for the season.

Speaking at the launch last week, Mr Seth Nii Attoh, NDC Constituency Chairman for the Ledzokuku Constituency on behalf of Mr. Narteh said it was the MP's way of empowering the youth in areas such as Osu, La, Teshie, Nungua, and Spintex.

Chairman of AEDFA, Mr. Richard Boateng said the 2022/23 league season will be known as the "Hon Benjamin Ayiku Narteh Accra East Division 3 League.

Mr. Gabriel Godwin Quao, Vice Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) lauded the support of the MP.

