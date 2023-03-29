Ghana: Ashfoam Launches Loyalty Card for Ghana Hotels Association

Ashfoam Ghana has launched a loyalty card for members of the Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) as part of efforts to enhance their relationship with the country's hospitality industry.

The card bears a QR code feature and has been designed to enable users to access and benefit from discounts on a wide range of products of the company, including furniture, mattresses, pillows, carpet, towels and couches, among others.

Launching it in Accra yesterday, General Manager of Ashfoam Ghana, Mr George Massih, stated that only members of the GHA in good standing qualified to benefit from the loyalty card, adding that the card was subjected to renewal after a year of usage.

He said his outfit had always been interested in the affairs of the GHA "that is why we designed this card for you. It is a top notch solution to get all your needs at affordable prices with just one click. Remember if you lose your membership, your QR code will be blocked and you cannot have access to any Ashfoam products using it".

According to Mr Massih, Ashfoam Ghana had about 880 shops across Ghana, which were slowing being turned into showrooms to better serve customers.

He stated that plans were far advanced to introduce loyalty points for all customers who would gain discounts as they keep buying Ashfoam products.

Mr Massih also indicated that his outfit had credit terms for GHA members who would only require the Association as a guarantor to get products from his outfit on credit.

President of GHA, Dr Edward Ackah-Nuamike Junior, in his remarks, said the Association's relationship with Ashfoam spanned over a decade and urged all members to take advantage of the opportunity to get products at discounted prices.

"Ashfoam has always been there for us because offering us discounts is not the only way they have been supporting our businesses, they also sponsor some of the events we organise, like our awards ceremonies," he said.