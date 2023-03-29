Ghana/Angola: Ghana Fight Back to Deny Angola

Angola and Ghana drew 1-1 in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification Group J match at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, yesterday.

The draw saw the Black Stars remain at the top of the group standings - a point above second-placed Central African Republic and three points above third-placed Angola.

The qualifying campaign will resume in June this year when Ghana take on Madagascar away, while the Central African Republic host Angola's Palancas Negras.

Palancas Negras started the match brightly as they surged forward in numbers and they fired first warning when Fredy forced goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi into a fine save eight minutes into the game.

However, the Black Stars grew gradually into the game with Mohammed Kudus looking lively, but the Angolan defence was able to contain the Ajax Amsterdam star and the score was 0-0 at halftime.

The hosts applied pressure on the Ghanaian defence which saw Daniel Amartey commit a foul in the box and Lucas Joao converted the resultant penalty to hand Angola a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute.

Ghana Head Coach Chris Hughton responded by making changes - introducing four players, including Osman Bukari, who proved to be an inspired substitute when he made it 1-1 with 18 minutes left.

The goal ensured that the match ended in a 1-1 draw as the Black Stars fought back to deny Palancas Negras who were left to rue not taking their chances on the night.

Angola:Neblú, Eddie, Kialonda Gaspar, Jonathan Buatu, TóCarneiro, Fredy (Show 80'), Bruno Paz (Mukendi 87'), Gilberto, GelsonDala (Aryl Papel 68'), Hélder Costa (Mabululu 68'), Lucas Joao (Geraldo 80').

Ghana: Ati-Zigi, Schindler, Aidoo, Amartey, Mensah, Addo (Ashimeru 72'), Abdul Samed, Kudus (Bukari 71'), Sulemana (Paintsil 61'), J. Ayew, Semenyo (Williams 60').